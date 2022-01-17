SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

SimCorp A/S stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00. SimCorp A/S has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

Separately, Danske raised shares of SimCorp A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.