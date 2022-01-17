Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

SPG opened at $155.70 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

