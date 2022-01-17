Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €146.10 ($166.02).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €161.40 ($183.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. Sixt has a 1-year low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

