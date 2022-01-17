Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €146.10 ($166.02).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €161.40 ($183.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. Sixt has a 1-year low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

