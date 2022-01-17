Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.11 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

