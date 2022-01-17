Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.16 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

