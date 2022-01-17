Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

