Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 157,769 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,784 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 157,769 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.