Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 300 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

LSTR stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

