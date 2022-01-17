Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $247,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 3.3% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 245,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skillz by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Skillz stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

