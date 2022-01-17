SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $161,608.90 and $36,722.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

