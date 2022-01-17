Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $170.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

