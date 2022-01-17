Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11% Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A

96.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 14 0 2.74 Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $167.61, indicating a potential upside of 38.35%. Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 405.86%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Smart Share Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 14.34 $128.56 million $1.94 62.45 Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global.

Summary

Match Group beats Smart Share Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

