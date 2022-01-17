SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $128.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $640.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 33,750,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,775,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

