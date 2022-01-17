Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Snap-on by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $220.13 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.74.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

