Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $675.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.