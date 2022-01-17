Solrise Finance (SLRS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $655,652.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $655,652.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

