South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,150. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

