Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.73. 250,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,090. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.05.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

