SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,098,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.00 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

