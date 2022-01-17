SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $990,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000.

XNTK opened at $158.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.82. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.06 and a twelve month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

