Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.