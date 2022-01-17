Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
