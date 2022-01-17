Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,051.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,051.60 ($41.42).

SXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($59.32) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($58.37) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SXS opened at GBX 3,520 ($47.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,649.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,694.90. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($39.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

