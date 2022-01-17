Spell Token Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Spell Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Spell Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $80.99 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 80,377,999,820 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

