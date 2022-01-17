Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

