Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $51.71 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 349,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

