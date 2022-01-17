Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 157,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SPOK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,530. Spok has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $187.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 174.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 915,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spok by 345.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 806,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spok by 1,120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 1,602.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

