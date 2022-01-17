Spore 1-Day Volume Hits $15,437.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Spore coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a market cap of $3.20 million and $15,437.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

SPORE is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.