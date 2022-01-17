SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.