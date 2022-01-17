Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.81.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,694,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.01. Square has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

