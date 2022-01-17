Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.81.
SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SQ traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,694,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.01. Square has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.