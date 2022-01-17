Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $436,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

