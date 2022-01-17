Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $5.36 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $500,993.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

