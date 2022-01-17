State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 336 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.