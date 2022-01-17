State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.37. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

