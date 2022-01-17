State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $12,190,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UI opened at $301.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.45. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

