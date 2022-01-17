State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

