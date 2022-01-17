State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,325 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 812,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.93 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

