Status Market Capitalization Achieves $212.72 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $212.72 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

