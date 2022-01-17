STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$2.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

STEP traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$2.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,779. The company has a market cap of C$137.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

