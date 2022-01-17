Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE:SCL opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.35. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

