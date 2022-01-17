Stephen A. Colanero Sells 50,588 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

