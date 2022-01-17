Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.