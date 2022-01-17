Stipend Market Cap Tops $538,028.43 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Stipend has a total market cap of $538,028.43 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.21 or 0.99910335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00096997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00320716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00428246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00153046 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,965,727 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

