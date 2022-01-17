Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0415

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 122.5% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $538,028.43 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.21 or 0.99910335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00096997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00320716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00428246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00153046 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,965,727 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

