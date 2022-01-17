STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,749,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $856,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

