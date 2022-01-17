Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $28,000.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after buying an additional 1,120,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

