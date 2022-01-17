Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDAC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.74. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

