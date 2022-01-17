Suzano S.A. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Suzano has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.44.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.
About Suzano
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
