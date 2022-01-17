SVB Leerink Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $80.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

