Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 147,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -439.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

