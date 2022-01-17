Swiss National Bank Has $7.35 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 425,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 415,417 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

